Arsenal are increasingly hopeful of agreeing a new contract with Ben White after opening talks with the defender, sources have told ESPN.

The 26-year-old's deal still has two-and-a-half years left to run but Arsenal have moved to secure his services for the long term after establishing himself as a key part of Mikel Arteta's side.

Sporting director Edu has led negotiations with Arsenal keen to avoid past mistakes by risking losing players for nothing as they run down their contracts.

Ben White has established himself as a key cog in Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side. Getty

White joined Arsenal from Brighton for £50 million ($63.3m) in the summer of 2021 and has made 103 appearances for the club, primarily at right-back.

Arsenal are also in talks with Takehiro Tomiyasu over a contract extension with the Japan international's present deal running until 2025, although the club have an option to extend by a further 12 months.