GLASGOW, Scotland -- England manager Sarina Wiegman has dismissed any notion Scotland will throw away Tuesday's Nations League match against the Lionesses with Team GB's potential qualification for the Olympics on the line.

With England locked on nine points with the Netherlands at the top of their Nations League group, Wiegman's side have a three-goal deficit to make up if they are to finish above the Dutch in the final round of group-stage fixtures. The Netherlands' final match is at home against Belgium on Tuesday night, while England play at Hampden Park.

England will be looking to finish the year on a high, but if they do not top the group and therefore fail to reach the finals, their hopes of qualifying Team GB for the Olympics will be over.

Before the competition started, England were designated as the team who could qualify Team GB for the Olympics but to keep matters in their own hands, they will need a big win on Tuesday to keep those dreams alive. The fact their must-win match is against Scotland -- a team including players who will be hopeful of making the Olympics squad -- has caused some to question the integrity of the match.

Wiegman played down those concerns at a news conference on Monday.

"Well, I understand the conversations about it, but if you have seen our group and if you have seen Scotland and if you know the history of Scotland England, then there's no way that they are gonna give away this game," Wiegman said. "They really want to beat England and we want to beat them of course."

Netherlands manager Andries Jonker said this situation should not be possible.

"I know a bit about the sports history," Jonker told ESPN on Monday. "They are huge rivals of each other. It's hate and anger. If there's one country that wants to beat the other, it's Scotland with England. It's as twisted as it can be, but I don't think I or our small country can change it. I immediately said this shouldn't happen at the draw. We have it in our own hands, and that's what matters."

When Wiegman was asked whether she understood why the Netherlands may have misgivings over the nature of this fixture and the ramifications, she said: "Well I understand that there's a question about it but I don't understand the rest of it, because we've seen historically, and also the Dutch manager knows about the history and he also mentioned that in his interview too, that he doesn't expect that Scotland will just give it away. And they won't.

"You saw too, that the Netherlands got a 4-0 score [against Scotland on Oct. 27], so that's a big score too, so should I question those things too? Of course I do not.

"So let's just say, this is football, it's competitive, we have professional players here who really, really want to show up, England players and Scotland players, so yes I think it's going to be a good game where everyone wants to perform at the highest level."

Keira Walsh is expected to line up in England's midfield on Tuesday, and she will also be hopeful of making the Team GB squad for Paris 2024 if they qualify. But she too has laughed off any notion that Scotland will do any favours for England's hopes.

"I think nobody's questioning the professionalism of this game," Walsh said. "I think they've got some top players and like Serena said, we both want to win. So they won't be thinking about anything else I think, we're both gonna go out, wanna play a good game and yeah, hopefully win the game."