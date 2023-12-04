Craig Burley rips into Manchester United after their 1-0 loss to Newcastle United in the Premier League. (1:30)

Open Extended Reactions

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea is open to joining Newcastle United as cover for Nick Pope, a source has told ESPN.

Pope suffered a dislocated shoulder during the second-half of Newcastle's 1-0 win over United on Saturday.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

The England goalkeeper could be ruled out for up to five months, and a source has told ESPN that De Gea would consider an approach if one is made.

De Gea has been without a club since leaving United at the end of last season following the expiry of his contract.

The Spaniard spent 12 years at Old Trafford making 545 appearances. He was part of the title-winning team in 2012-13 and won the club's player of the year award four times.

He was replaced by Cameroon international André Onana, who has had a difficult start to his career at United. Onana, signed for £43 million ($54m) from Inter Milan in the summer, was at fault for two goals in the 3-3 draw at Galatasaray which has left Erik ten Hag's team facing elimination from the Champions League.

Pope was replaced with No. 2 Martin Dúbravka for the final four minutes on Saturday while Eddie Howe also has Loris Karius and Mark Gillespie in his squad.

De Gea has spent time in Manchester since leaving United and was pictured in the crowd at a women's game at Leigh Sports Village in October.

A source told ESPN he has been training regularly and would be ready to accept an offer if he felt it was the right move.