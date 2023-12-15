Open Extended Reactions

The winter transfer window hasn't re-opened in Europe yet, but there are moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Bayern Munich join Arsenal, Chelsea in Palhinha race

Bayern Munich will reignite their interest in Fulham midfielder João Palhinha in January, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

Palhinha was close to joining the German giants in the summer, but the deal collapsed at the last minute as a result of Fulham failing to find a replacement, sources have told ESPN. The Cottagers subsequently moved quickly to extend the 28-year-old's stay in southwest London, but Bayern are still considering making a fresh move.

Liverpool had recently emerged as a new and strong contender for Palhinha's signature either in January or at the end of the season, with manager Jurgen Klopp even said to have made contact with the player's agent. However, Liverpool's interest appears to have cooled following their recent positive form, and now Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with a move instead.

Contracted until 2028 and in good form at Craven Cottage, Palhinha's rising asking price could be a stumbling block for both Arsenal and Chelsea, paving the way for Bayern to complete the move they wanted six months ago.

The Portuguese international has scored two goals in 13 league appearances for Fulham, and though the player is still interested in a switch to the Bundesliga, the German giants may have to dig a little deeper to land him.

João Palhinha joined Fulham in the 2022 summer transfer window. Andrew Redington/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Tottenham Hotspur are looking at a double swoop in January, including a central defender and a striker, believed to be Al Ittihad's Jota, according to David Orstein. Ornstein cited Tottenham's defensive injuries, as well as three players they're set to lose in the new year to international duty, including Heung Min-Son, as the main reason for boss Ange Postecoglu wanting to strengthen his squad. The Australian coach himself admitted in a press conference that they need "another central defender -- at the moment we can't do without him." The identity of the defensive target is unknown, but rumours surrounding Jota, 24, with whom Postecoglu worked with at Celtic, are getting stronger.

- Paris Saint Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa has attracted interest from a number of Turkish Super League and Serie A clubs. That's according to journalist Ekrem Konur, who believes the 31-year-old may leave France in January. Kurzawa joined Fulham in 2022 on a season-long loan and impressed during his stay in London. The Frenchman's contract runs out in 2024 and so could leave for free, unless he leaves in January.

- Mohamed Salah is continually linked with a move away from Liverpool, but in an interview with Sky Sports, the Saudi Pro League's director of football Michael Emenalo says that Saudi clubs won't be making a move for the Liverpool striker in January. Emenalo says that Liverpool's title charge is the main reason why Salah wouldn't be prepared to make the move to Saudi Arabia at this stage. However, he admitted that Saudi clubs would continue to monitor his situation and would be ready to swoop when they feel the Egyptian international is ready to make a move.

- Aston Villa are plotting a move for RB Salzburg star Oscar Gloukh, according to Football Insider. The 19-year-old attacking midfielder is one of two players Villa are targeting in January, but Gloukh is reportedly the priority. Salzburg are unlikely to want to lose one of their best players, but their exit from the Champions League won't help their cause. Glouklh is considered one of Europe's rising stars and, with Champions League experience already, he's seen as someone who can go straight into the first team. The Austrian giants would consider bids of between £40m-£50m.

- Marseille winger Ismaïla Sarr is being monitored by Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham, according to Ekrem Konur. The 25-year-old Senegalese winger joined the French club from Watford last summer, and has since scored four goals and added a further four assists in 20 appearances in all competitions. Sarr starred for Watford during his last sojourn in England, and famously scored a brace in a surprising 3-0 win for Watford against Liverpool.