Manchester United have an agreement principle with Eintracht Frankfurt to loan Donny van de Beek, sources have told ESPN.

Van de Beek is set to join the Bundesliga side until the end of the season. The deal cannot be completed until the January transfer window opens and until then the Netherlands midfielder will remain part of United's first team squad.

There is a chance he might be needed against Liverpool on Sunday with Erik ten Hag without a number of midfielders including Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Mason Mount.

Donny van de Beek has struggled for game-time since moving to Manchester United in 2020. Getty

Scott McTominay, Sofyan Amrabat, Kobbie Mainoo and Van de Beek are the only fit senior midfielders ahead of the trip to Anfield.

Van de Beek, who was available for transfer in the summer, has not been part of Ten Hag's plans this season, featuring just twice.

Eintracht Frankfurt, according to sources, are set to pay a loan fee and there is an option to make the deal permanent included in the agreement.

Jadon Sancho is also expected to leave Old Trafford in January following his public row with Ten Hag. The England forward has not featured since August and is wanted by former club Borussia Dortmund and Juventus.