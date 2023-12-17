Open Extended Reactions

FIFA's revamped Club World Cup planned for 2025 and set to feature 32 teams will be played from June 15 to July 13, while a new Intercontinental Cup will be played annually starting next year, Gianni Infantino, the head of world football's governing body, said on Sunday.

FIFA had announced an expanded Club World Cup earlier this year and unanimously voted to appoint the United States as hosts for the first edition of the event.

The FIFA council met in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to ratify the dates for the Club World Cup and confirmed next year's Intercontinental Cup would have the UEFA Champions League winner playing a team that comes through intercontinental playoffs.

"The tournament will feature all current confederation premier club competition champions," Infantino said.

FIFA's council met in Saudi Arabia to approve the dates and qualification routes for the expanded tournament. Harold Cunningham - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

"[It] concludes with a final at a neutral venue between the UEFA Champions League winners and the winners of an intercontinental play-off between clubs from the other confederations."

The council also decided that Chile will host the Under-20 World Cup in 2025 and Poland will host the Under-20 Women's World Cup in 2026.

Players at the elite level in the men's game have expressed concern over the new competition. Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal said players would take a pay cut if it meant a reduced workload.

"For a top player playing at a top club, the calendar is very demanding," Carvajal told a news conference in November.

"With the new Club World Cup, we won't ever get a summer off. I agree with [coach Carlo Ancelotti] and other people who've said there are too many games. So many injuries isn't a coincidence.

Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea have all qualified for the 2025 edition of the Club World Cup as recent winners of the Champions League.