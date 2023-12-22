Open Extended Reactions

Uruguay striker Luis Suárez has sealed his transfer from Brazilian side Grêmio to Inter Miami, the MLS club confirmed on Friday.

The 36-year-old, who joined Grêmio in December 2022, played 53 matches for the club in all competitions last season and scored 26 goals.

His 17 league goals helped Grêmio finish second in the Brazilian Serie A and saw him win the Golden Ball as the best player in the division.

Luis Suárez becomes the latest high-profile name to join MLS outfit Inter Miami. Getty

"We promised our fans we would pursue the world's best players to build a squad that can compete at the highest echelons in the Americas," managing owner Jorge Mas said in the statement put out by the club.

"Coming off an award-winning season in Brazil, Luis will be a key addition to our roster. We will continue to be ambitious and always strive to pursue the freedom to dream."

The move to Miami, which sees Suárez cut short the two-year deal he signed with Grêmio, reunites him with former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets. The quartet spent six seasons together at Camp Nou between 2014 and 2020, winning four LaLiga titles and one Champions League.

"I'm very happy and excited to take on this new challenge with Inter Miami," Suárez said in the statement. "I can't wait to get started, and I'm ready to work to make the dream of winning more titles with this great Club a reality. I'm optimistic about what we can achieve together with our shared ambition.

"I will give my all to bring joy to these great fans I've heard so much about while I wear Inter Miami colors, and look forward to reuniting with great friends and players. I'm also eager to meet my new teammates and coaches."