Paris Saint-Germain have reached an agreement to sign Corinthians midfielder Gabriel Moscardo, sources have told ESPN.

PSG sporting director Luís Campos travelled to Brazil earlier this month to watch Moscardo, and the club have now agreed a €20 million deal for the midfielder. ESPN reported last summer that Chelsea had a bid of $22m rejected.

Other teams in Europe, such as Arsenal, Manchester United and Atlético Madrid, also made enquiries about the Corinthians player but did not make offers.

Sources have told ESPN that Moscardo recently visited Paris and will sign a five-year contract at the club.

Before Moscardo turned professional, Barcelona also showed interest in the player but talks did not go ahead.

Promoted to the first team this season, Moscardo has made 25 senior appearances for Corinthians, registering one goal and one assist.