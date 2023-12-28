Ange Postecoglou speaks about Cristian Romero's hamstring injury and his hopes for a new defender in January. (1:12)

LAFC are in advanced talks to bring Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to MLS, a source has told ESPN.

The 37-year-old is in the final year of his Spurs contract and has been frozen out by coach Ange Postecoglou this season, having not played a single minute of the campaign.

The source added that precise terms are yet to be agreed, but at this stage it looks increasingly unlikely that there will be a transfer fee involved.

Spurs signed Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli for £17.2 million ($21.9m) in June, and the Italy international quickly established himself as Postecoglou's first-choice goalkeeper.

Hugo Lloris made more than 400 appearances for Tottenham after joining the club in 2012. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Lloris was free to leave in the summer but turned down approaches from Lazio, Nice and clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

The former France goalkeeper joined Spurs from Lyon in 2012 and, after a short battle for a starting spot in the team with incumbent Brad Friedel, made himself the No. 1 at the north London club.

Lloris made more than 400 appearances for Spurs, being named captain in 2015-16 by then-coach Mauricio Pochettino before being replaced by Son Heung-Min shortly after Postecoglou took charge.

He lifted the World Cup as captain of France in 2018 before retiring from international football in January 2023 having become his country's record appearance-maker with 145 caps.