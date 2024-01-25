Open Extended Reactions

Claudio Echeverri, seen here after scoring at the U-17 World Cup in November, has become the next teenager to attract the interest of top clubs despite limited first-team success. Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Following the path laid down by Julián Álvarez two seasons ago, Claudio Echeverri is moving from River Plate in Argentina to Manchester City. The journey is similar, but the route is very different.

Alvarez was 22 when he made the move, an established international who was universally considered the best player in the Argentine top division. Echeverri, however, has barely played in it. He is just turning 18, and his experience with the River Plate senior side is limited to a handful of appearances, mostly off the bench.

Unlike Alvarez, Echeverri is being signed almost entirely on promise rather than achievement. But this is the way that the contemporary transfer market is operating.

The story of Alvarez -- a highly promising player having the time to consolidate a career in South America -- is becoming increasingly rare. The major European clubs want to get their hands on the continent's wonderkids as early as possible, although the youngsters are not allowed to move before they are 18, per FIFA rules.

It speaks volumes that Echeverri is probably only seen as the third-biggest hope of his generation. The other two are even younger, and both already know where they will be heading when they reach 18.

There is Brazil striker Endrick, six months younger than Echeverri and a key figure in the recent Palmeiras domestic league win -- so much so that he has made a couple of substitute appearances for the senior Brazil side. Then there is Ecuador's Kendry Paez, a full year-and-a-half younger than Echeverri, and a consolidated player in the Independiente del Valle first team who is already scoring and setting up goals in World Cup qualification.

Endrick is bound for Real Madrid and Paez is on his way to Chelsea. Which begs a question: Do Manchester City really want Echeverri, or is this a case of the next taxi off the rank? With so many other big clubs interested in him, are City taking the view that an investment of little more than £20 million is worth making?