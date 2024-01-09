Open Extended Reactions

Ajax are interested in signing Jordan Henderson from Al Ettifaq, sources have told ESPN, but face competition from the Premier League and the Bundesliga for the England midfielder's signature.

Former Liverpool captain Henderson, who left Anfield last summer, is reportedly keen to return to the Premier League only months after moving to Saudi Arabia as part of an exodus of high-profile names to the developing league.

Henderson's salary represents an issue for Ajax, a source told ESPN, but they view the 33-year-old's experience and position in midfield as areas they need to strengthen. Ajax are fifth in the Eredivisie after recovering from a bad start to the season.

Two unnamed Premier League clubs and a team in the Bundesliga are also interested in signing Henderson, sources said.

Henderson linked up with former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard at Al Ettifaq in July 2023 after ending a 12-year stay at Anfield that saw him win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

However, his departure was the cause of controversy due to homosexuality being criminalised in Saudi Arabia. Henderson had been an advocate of LGBTQIA+ rights during his time at Liverpool.

News of Henderson's desire to leave come as a fresh setback to Gerrard who recently called for reinforcements to his squad during the January transfer window. Gerrard has also seen his assistant Ian Foster leave to take up a managerial position at Plymouth Argyle earlier this month.

Al Ettifaq are eighth in the Saudi Pro League, 28 points behind leaders Al Hilal and without a win in eight league games dating back to Oct. 28.

ESPN's Okko van de Berkt contributed to this report.