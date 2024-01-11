Open Extended Reactions

Teenager Alex Alcalá was a member of LA Galaxy's academy setup. @LAGalaxyII

Mexican-American dual national midfielder Alex Alcalá, 18, on Wednesday signed a five-year deal with Manchester City's Elite Development Squad, his agent confirmed to ESPN Mexico.

Alcalá will begin his stay abroad with the reserve side, along with Manchester City's U19 roster, his agent, Gabriel Moraes said.

City Football Group first reached an agreement with Alcalá in 2020 through an option to sign the player at either 18 or 21.

The attacking midfielder is currently training at Manchester City's facilities and recently earned a call-up for a match, but was unable to take part in it due to transfer not yet being finalized.

Before arriving to Manchester City, Alcalá was a member of LA Galaxy's academy setup and recently played in the club's reserve side, LA Galaxy II.

Born in Stockton, California, in 2005 to Mexican parents, he maintains dual-national status but has only represented Mexico at the youth international level.

Along with Manchester City, Alcalá has also previously trained with LaLiga's Barcelona and Pachuga in Liga MX.

In 2022, the midfielder went viral through footage of him dribbling and taking on Manchester United's reserve players in the Generation Adidas Cup.