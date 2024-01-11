Open Extended Reactions

Scottish Premiership club Motherwell have released a campaign asking celebrities, including Taylor Swift, to invest in the side. (Photo by Mark Scates/SNS Group via Getty Images)

Scottish Premiership side Motherwell have gone viral following a video they released targeting Hollywood celebrities to invest in the club, a nod to the numerous American owners who have invested in a team over the years, either as an owner, minority owner, or having shares within the institution.

In the video, Motherwell men's and women's players come out expressing what makes the club special, with right-back and Scotland international Stephen O'Donnell saying, "We've got a club that offers real bang for your buck."

Defender Dan Casey also speaks in the video that while he doesn't see the club "beating Real Madrid nowadays", they'll see them "beating unemployment, inequality, and loneliness." There's even a walk of fame with stars engraved with the names of "Well.I.Am" and "Well Ferrell," taking advantage of the pun in the club's name.

There was a disclaimer at the end of the video that said "Obviously a Hollywood A-lister with white teeth and big pockets would be great, but we welcome anyone who just wants to support, sponsor, or invest in a proper football club that supports the local community." All this before a kid at the end urges international pop star Taylor Swift to "gie some dosh," or "give some money."

Ever thought about investing in a football club?



We're community driven. We're fan owned. We could be the answer for you.



Want to know more? 👇https://t.co/zIYZ67glmq pic.twitter.com/YHvKTsHeXX — Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) January 10, 2024

Back in 2016, Motherwell became the first fan-owned club in the U.K. and they now have 3,700 club owners who pay into the Well Society. And while the club isn't for sale, they are still urging people to invest in resources to improve Motherwell on and off the pitch.

"We welcome anyone who wants to support a proper community club," said Well Society chairman Jim McMahon. "Whether that be new additions to the Well Society or new sponsors. And if anyone from Hollywood wants to get involved then we're all ears."

We have seen many celebrities invest in clubs, as mentioned in a previous article, such as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney at Wrexham or Tom Brady at Birmingham City. Could "Miss Americana" be the next A-lister to venture into the beautiful game in a team based in North Lanarkshire?