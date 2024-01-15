Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United have discussed a summer move for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise which would see defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka returning to Selhurst Park as part of any deal, sources have told ESPN.

Olise, 22, signed a four-year contract at Palace last August after rejecting a transfer to Chelsea, but the France under-21 is expected to be allowed to leave this summer as part of rebuilding plans at the club.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Sources have said that Liverpool and Chelsea are also interested in Olise, who spent time at Manchester City as a youngster, but United's readiness to part with Wan-Bissaka as part of a deal could prove persuasive to Palace, who offloaded the right-back to United in a £50 million ($64m) transfer in 2019.

United triggered a 12-month contract extension on Wan-Bissaka's deal last month to avoid the player leaving as a free agent this summer, but ESPN sources have said that decision was taken purely to enable the club to raise funds by offloading him this summer.

Sources have said that United's interest in Olise is not universally supported within Old Trafford, with some members the recruitment team expressing reservations following the failure of Wan-Bissaka and Wilfried Zaha to successfully make the transition from Palace to the more demanding environment of life at United.

But with Antony continuing to struggle to impress following his £85m move from Ajax in 2022 and youngsters Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri yet to prove their credentials, United are looking to strengthen their options in attack this summer and Olise's sustained form at Palace has made him a leading target.