Saudi Arabia claim another epic win in Qatar -- this time even crazier than their upset over Argentina

Over a year after their stunning upset of Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Saudi Arabia have returned to Qatar and pulled off another stunning come-from-behind 2-1 win in a tournament opener at the AFC Asian Cup.

Only this time it was an even crazier result, if that was even possible.

Massive underdogs on that previous occasion, the Green Falcons -- as one of the likely title contenders -- entered Tuesday's tie with Oman as the favourites but it initially looked as though they would be given a taste of their own medicine as their opponents took the lead after 14 minutes through a Salaah Al-Yahyaei penalty.

Looking largely lacklustre in the opening 45, Saudi Arabia did raise their game after the break but were constantly denied by a plucky and resilient Oman outfit, who were threatening to pull off the first major upset at the tournament.

Just three minutes after coming on as a substitute, Abdulrahman Ghareeb finally found the equaliser with a fine individual effort -- setting up a grandstand finish that culminated with fireworks in the 6th minute of injury time.

As a corner was helped on into the path of Ali Al-Bulaihi, the centre-back made no mistake in planting a header into the back of the net only for the strike to initially be ruled out for offside.

But, as is the case with every goal these days, checks were being done to ascertain the legality of the effort and it soon became apparent that it was legitimate.

In scenes that had to be seen to be believed, referee Shaun Evans motioned that the goal stood but his actions appeared to be misinterpreted -- with the Oman bench leaping up in celebration while the Saudi Arabia players looked to continue with the game.

With Oman restarting play by booting the ball up the field, Evans then had to halt play once more and reiterate that the goal had been given, immediately leading to scenes of sheer drama and pandemonium.

The Saudi Arabia players congregated once again, this time with no doubt over the fact that they had pulled off an almighty comeback.

The joy on the faces of the Oman camp turned to confusion and then to despair in a matter of seconds, with several collapsing on the ground in disbelief.

As if the situation was not bizzare enough already, Al-Bulaihi then went on to produce one of the most peculiar celebrations ever as he procured a small item from his sock and strode to the corner flag -- while constantly brushing away jubilant teammates attempting to embrace him -- before revealing a green balloon, which he proceeded to inflate before eventually letting it fly off into the air.

Moments later, Evans -- who would not have been expecting to play a pivotal role behind such late drama -- blew his whistle one final time for the evening, calling an end to what will go down as one of the most memorable and epic contests in Asian Cup history.

They may have gotten the job done but it was not pretty, and there will be plenty of work to do for Saudi Arabia coach Roberto Mancini, whose credentials mean expectations for his side are loftier than they ever have been.

For the night, at least, they should be allowed to bask in the glow of another stunning win on Qatari soil at Khalifa International Stadium -- just over 20 kilometres from the Lusail venue where they miraculously defeated Argentina two Novembers ago.

Somehow on a slightly smaller stage against far less-illustrious opposition, Saudi Arabia managed to conjure up an even more memorable win.

Again, if that was even possible.