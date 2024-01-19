Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham have opened talks to sign Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa, sources have told ESPN.

The Belgian club value Nusa, 18, at €30 million ($25.73m) with potential add-ons and want to retain him until the end of the season as part of any agreement struck this month.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Negotiations are at an early stage and sources have told ESPN that Nusa has previously attracted interest from Chelsea but it is unclear at this stage whether they will rival Spurs for the Norway international.

Antonio Nusa would bolster Tottenham's attacking options on the wing. Getty

Brugge are in a strong position to negotiate given Nusa signed a new contract last year which ties him to the club until 2027.

Spurs were targeting another wide player to strengthen their attack and have already signed Timo Werner on loan from Red Bull Leipzig.

The north London club have an option to sign Werner at the end of the season -- believed to be worth between €15m and €20m. But a deal for Nusa to arrive in the summer would bolster the squad next season regardless of what they choose to do with Werner.

Nusa has three goals and three assists in 26 games for Brugge this season.