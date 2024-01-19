Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City are in talks with West Ham over a loan deal for Kalvin Phillips, a source has told ESPN.

West Ham are one of a number of clubs to have expressed an interest in Phillips during the January transfer window and have started negotiations over a temporary move until the end of the season.

City, according to a source, are keen to receive a £7 million ($8.9m) loan fee and include an obligation to make the deal permanent in the summer, although it could be reduced to an option.

Phillips is keen to leave the Etihad this month to find regular first-team football and keep his place in the England squad ahead of the European Championships in Germany in the summer.

The 28-year-old has started just two games this season, the last of which was a meaningless Champions League group game against Red Star Belgrade on Dec. 13.

Kalvin Phillips has amassed just 89 total minutes in the Premier League this season. Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

City are willing to let Phillips leave but want any offer to reflect his status as an established England international, even though he's struggled for games under Pep Guardiola.

Since his £43m move from Leeds United in 2022, Phillips has started just two Premier League games, both coming after City had been confirmed as champions last season.

West Ham manager David Moyes has a long-standing interest in Phillips, beginning when he tried to bring the midfielder to the London Stadium from Leeds in January 2022.

Moyes was also open to the idea of using Phillips in part-exchange when City were interested in signing Declan Rice in the summer before he eventually moved to Arsenal.

Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are among the other clubs interested in Phillips, although Newcastle have so far been reluctant to make an official approach because of City's demands.