Manchester United have confirmed the appointment of Omar Berrada as the club's new chief executive following his departure from rivals Manchester City.

Berrada's resignation from his role as chief football operations officer at City Football Group was announced shortly before United made his hiring official.

The move, a source told ESPN, has been led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and agreed by the Glazers.

"Manchester United is pleased to announce the appointment of Omar Berrada as its new CEO," United said in a statement. "The Club is determined to put football and performance on the pitch back at the heart of everything we do. Omar's appointment represents the first step on this journey.

"As one of the most experienced football executives at the top of European football, Omar brings a wealth of football and commercial expertise, with a proven record of successful leadership and a passion to help lead change across the Club.

"It is our stated ambition to re-establish Manchester United as a title-winning club. We are pleased that Omar will be joining us to help achieve that goal, so that, once again, United fans can see, in the words of Sir Matt Busby, the red flag flying high at the summit of English, European and world football. Omar's start date will be confirmed in due course; in the meantime, Patrick Stewart will continue as interim CEO."

Omar Berrada is set to join Manchester United after just over three years as chief football operations officer at Man City. Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

A City statement issued on Saturday read: "Manchester City Football Club can confirm that Omar Berrada has resigned from his role as chief football operations officer at City Football Group.

"The club understands his decision to look for a new challenge and he leaves with our thanks and best wishes."

Berrada has been chief football operations officer since September 2020, previously holding roles as group commercial director and director of partnership sales.

A source has told ESPN he has left City Football Group amicably but has decided to take up a new challenge.

United have been without a CEO since November when Richard Arnold announced his decision to step down as Ratcliffe and INEOS moved closer to securing a 25% stake in the club. General counsel Stewart has been filling in on an interim basis.

Berrada is the first major appointment of the INEOS era at Old Trafford.

Ratcliffe's deal to become a minority shareholder is set to be ratified by the Premier League in February.

INEOS director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford, who has been a regular presence at United's Carrington training ground since the deal was announced on Christmas Eve, has resigned his role as INEOS Grenadiers cycling team principal to focus on his work at United.