Julien Laurens reacts to AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan walking off the field after being subjected to racist chants by Udinese fans during an Italian Serie A game. (1:53)

Open Extended Reactions

Udinese will have to play a home game behind closed doors after AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan was racially abused during Saturday's match in Udine, an Italian football federation (FIGC) judge said on Tuesday.

An FIGC judge issued the order based on reports from the referee as well as the federal prosecutor's office.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

"For an event of this magnitude and seriousness... the obligation to play a match behind closed doors... may be applied," the official statement said.

Maignan had alerted the referee before leaving the pitch due to repeated racist abuse from the local fans. He was followed by his teammates to the tunnel before returning to the goal after a few minutes.

The France international called for accountability from "the entire system" in a post on X on Sunday.

Udinese condemned all forms of discrimination and said they would cooperate with the authorities in the investigation into the incident.

On Monday, Udine police identified a 46-year-old man as one of those who racially abused Maignan. Udinese general manager Franco Collavino proposed lifetime stadium bans for everyone found guilty.

Udinese play their next home match against Monza on Feb. 3. They are 16th in the table, one point above the relegation zone.