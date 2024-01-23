Open Extended Reactions

Kalvin Phillips is looking to find first-team football in the January transfer window. Ryan Crockett/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

West Ham have agreed a loan deal with Manchester City for midfielder Kalvin Phillips, sources have told ESPN.

The deal is not yet complete and, according to a source, negotiations over an option to make the move permanent in the summer are ongoing.

ESPN reported last week that West Ham were one of a number of clubs to express an interest in Phillips, who is keen to leave the Etihad in the January transfer window to find regular first-team football and keep his place in the England squad ahead of the European Championships in Germany this summer.

The midfielder made a £43 million ($54.5m) move from Leeds United to City in 2022 but has never been a significant part of manager Pep Guardiola's plans.

Phillips has made just two starts for City this season --even when starting defensive midfielder Rodri has been absent.

West Ham manager David Moyes has a long-standing interest in Phillips, even floating the idea last summer of using the midfielder in a part-exchange with Declan Rice, who eventually joined Arsenal.