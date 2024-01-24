Open Extended Reactions

Several clubs from the Premier League and Serie A are interested in United States men's national team defender Joe Scally ahead of a potential summer move, sources have told ESPN.

The Borussia Monchengladbach defender's versatility and substantial Bundesliga experience has caught the eye of Newcastle United, Fulham and Bournemouth, alongside AC Milan in Serie A.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Scally, 21, is committed to Gladbach and is unlikely to move in this window but sources have told ESPN it's expected there will be strong interest in the summer.

Newcastle have Scally high up their list on potential targets but sources have told ESPN that if they do end up relenting to Bayern Munich's interest in Kieran Trippier, they are expected to look within their squad this window for a replacement. Fulham made an enquiry for Scally in January 2023 but their interest was rebuffed by Gladbach.

Joe Scally's performances in the Bundesliga have caught the eye of clubs in the Premier League and Serie A. Getty

Scally has already made 76 appearances for Gladbach in the Bundesliga and 84 across all competitions. The appearances have come across a variety of positions as he can play at left-back, right-back and in the middle of defence and has even featured on the wing for Gladbach this season.

Scally moved to Gladbach in January 2021 from New York City FC and has made an immediate impact in the Bundesliga.

He has made eight appearances for the USMNT and was part of their squad for the 2022 World Cup.