West Ham have completed the signing of midfielder Kalvin Phillips on loan from Manchester City for the remainder of the season.

A source told ESPN there is no option for a permanent transfer included in the deal. West Ham will pay Phillips' wages in full as well as a loan fee.

Phillips, 28, was looking to leave the Etihad this month in search of first-team football, arriving at West Ham with just four appearances -- all as a substitute -- in the Premier League this season.

West Ham were one of a number of clubs to express an interest in Phillips, with manager David Moyes keen on the midfielder and even floating the idea last summer of using him in a part-exchange deal for Declan Rice, who eventually joined Arsenal.

Phillips had joined City in July 2022 in a £43 million ($54.5m) transfer from Leeds United, but he played only a small part in their treble-winning side last season.

The midfielder is keen to show his form once again and keep his place in the Gareth Southgate's England squad ahead of the European Championship in Germany this summer.