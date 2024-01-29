Open Extended Reactions

Colombia midfielder Eduard Atuesta is set to return to MLS side LAFC on loan from Brazilian club Palmeiras, sources have told ESPN.

ESPN Brazil first reported the news of the loan with an option to make the deal permanent, while an additional source confirmed that the teams are in the process of finalizing an agreement.

Despite winning a handful of titles with Palmeiras since his 2022 debut, including two Brazilian Serie A championships, the 26-year-old struggled to find a starting role and injury issues. Through 60 matches with the team, Atuesta has scored two goals and added two assists.

Before joining Palmeiras on a four-year deal, Atuesta first made a name for himself as a key figure with LAFC (2018-2021), where he was able to clinch a Supporters' Shield trophy (2019), an MLS' Best XI (2019) selection and an All-Star appearance (2021). In 2022, he made his debut with Colombia's senior national team.

In a preseason press conference last week, LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington said: "we have some additions that we will be in a position to announce very shortly" when highlighting possible roster changes.

LAFC, which won MLS Cup in 2022 and lost in the final in 2023, begins the 2024 season on Feb. 24 against Seattle Sounders FC.

ESPN writer Kyle Bonagura contributed to this story.