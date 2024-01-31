Open Extended Reactions

Robbie Williams has been a long-time fan of Port Vale. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

British singer Robbie Williams has not lodged a bid to buy League One side Port Vale, the club said in a statement on Wednesday.

Reports suggested that Williams, 49, is keen to buy the club he's long supported, but Port Vale confirmed no bid has been received.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

"Robbie Williams has not made a bid to purchase Port Vale Football Club and there have been no conversations regarding that happening," the club said.

However, it was confirmed the Take That singer has taken an official role at the club.

"Robbie and his team attended the match this past weekend, where he became club president and officially opened the suite that is now named after him," the statement continued.

Williams -- who has sold more 75 million records worldwide -- is known to be a longtime fan of Port Vale and has often been seen attending games at the club's Vale Park stadium.

But any prospect of a purchase has been denied by Port Vale, with the owners, Kevin and Carol Shanahan, affirming their commitment to the club.

"As owners of the club, the Shanahan family remain fully committed to Port Vale FC," the club said.