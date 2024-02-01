Open Extended Reactions

United States international Paxten Aaronson will join Eredivisie side Vitesse on a loan deal through to the end of the season from Eintracht Frankfurt, sources have told ESPN.

Aaronson, 20, joined the Bundesliga side in January 2022 from Philadelphia Union for a fee in the region of €4 million ($4.3m). He has played seven times for Frankfurt this season in the Bundesliga and made 14 appearances across all competitions.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

But having found himself out of the first team in recent times, Aaronson is set to move to Vitesse on loan through to the end of the season.

Vitesse are bottom of the Eredivisie and Aaronson will bring additional strength to their attacking options. He is set to go straight into their squad for Sunday's match at home to Go Ahead Eagles.

Aaronson, the younger brother of USMNT international Brenden Aaronson, played for the U.S. through youth level and made his full debut against Colombia in January 2023.