Armando Broja has completed his loan move from Chelsea to Fulham until the end of the season.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but sources told ESPN that Fulham will pay a loan fee of £4 million ($5.1m) for the 22-year-old. One source added that the loan fee would drop to zero if the Albania international makes 10 starts for Fulham.

"I'm very excited that we've reached an agreement to bring Armando Broja to Fulham on loan until the end of the season. He's a young and talented striker who is happy and motivated to join our squad," Fulham CEO Tony Khan said in a club statement.

Armando Broja could prove to be a solution to Fulham's woes in front of goal. Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Broja has made 19 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions this season, scoring his only Premier League goal against Fulham in October and another in their FA Cup third round match against Preston North End last month.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino had said last month that the striker would have an important part to play for his side in the absence of Nicolas Jackson, who was away with the Senegal squad at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Broja was part of the Chelsea squad that lost 4-1 to Liverpool on Wednesday but didn't make it off the bench.

The 22-year-old will be a welcome addition to a Fulham side that has managed just 28 goals in 22 Premier League games.

Marco Silva's side next Premier League fixture comes against Burnley on Saturday.