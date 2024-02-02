Open Extended Reactions

United States international Paxten Aaronson has completed his loan move from Eintracht Frankfurt to Eredivisie side Vitesse until the end of the season, the Netherlands club announced on Thursday.

Aaronson, 20, joined the Bundesliga side in January 2022 from Philadelphia Union for a fee in the region of €4 million ($4.3m). He has played seven times for Frankfurt this season in the Bundesliga and made 14 appearances across all competitions.

"Paxten is a versatile player who can be of great value to Vitesse. In addition to the clubs he has played for, he has also gained experience as a [youth] international for the United States," Vitesse technical director Benjamin Schmedes said in a club statement.

"It is nice that Eintracht Frankfurt gives him the opportunity to develop in Arnhem and we of course wish him the best of luck."

Paxten Aaronson will spend the rest of the season on loan at Vitesse. Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The New Jersey native has struggled for game time at Frankfurt this season -- he's made just one start in the Bundesliga and his last league appearance came at the start of December.

"I hope to make the necessary minutes to be so important to the team. The club, the city, the people: it feels good to be here! We are going to fight together for Vitesse," Aaronson said.

Vitesse are bottom of the Eredivisie and Aaronson will bring additional strength to their attacking options. He is set to go straight into their squad for Sunday's match at home to Go Ahead Eagles.

Information from ESPN's Tom Hamilton contributed to this story.