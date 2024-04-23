Herculez Gomez says Wrexham's back-to-back promotions is a great story but one only achieved with the backing of Hollywood owners. (1:17)

Eagle-eyed Wrexham fans spotted forward Ollie Palmer making a cameo appearance in the latest trailer for Ryan Reynolds' new "Deadpool & Wolverine" movie.

Reynolds, who owns the Welsh club alongside Rob McElhenney, released the trailer on Monday, with Palmer hinting that suggestions he is the bearded background character in the trailers' opening scene.

After the trailer's release, which also features Hugh Jackman, Palmer replied to Reynolds' post saying: "If you squint..."

Reynolds made a hint too, replying to one Wrexham fan: "Keen eyesight."

Palmer was one of Wrexham's key players this season as they secured automatic promotion to League One -- their second promotion in successive seasons.

Wrexham face League Two champions Stockport County on Saturday in the final game of the season.