Transfer Talk: Liverpool hold interest in Frankfurt's Pacho

The summer transfer window won't reopen in Europe for a while yet, but there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Liverpool interested in Frankfurt's Pacho

Liverpool are interested in Eintracht Frankfurt defender Willian Pacho, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Reds are reported to hold "strong interest" in the 22-year-old Ecuador international as they look to acquire a left-footed centre-back as one of their first signings of the next transfer window.

He has been in bright form for the Eagles since arriving from Royal Antwerp last summer, having quickly established himself as a key player for the side, recently making his 29th Bundesliga start in the 3-1 win over Augsburg last Friday.

Pacho is one of the latest players linked with a switch to Anfield since current Feyenoord manager Arne Slot confirmed negotiations with the Premier League club. The Dutchman is reported to to succeed Jurgen Klopp, with Liverpool setting out early to land a defender.

That could see him replace the 32-year-old and currently injured Joël Matip, with just over two months remaining before he will be out of contract at Anfield.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Arsenal is considering multiple midfield options for this summer, reports the Standard. It is reported that the Gunners are keen to secure "at least" one midfielder when the transfer market opens, with Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz one of the players under consideration. However, the Villains are said to be reluctant to part ways with the 25-year-old.

- The release clause in the contract of Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães is only active for one month, reports Fabrizio Romano. Clubs will be able to land the 26-year-old midfielder should they meet the £100 million set fee, but it is reported that it will only be active from the last week of May to the last week of June. He has contributed to 10 goals in 32 matches this season and has previously been linked with Paris Saint-Germain.

- Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo is planning to stay at the club despite interest from the Premier League, reports Mundo Deportivo. Both Liverpool and Manchester United are reported to have shown interest in the 22-year-old, but he is believed to feel comfortable where he is, with several bright performances for the LaLiga side. He recently signed a new contract that secures him at the club until 2029 and includes a €60m release clause.

- Juventus could look to part ways with midfielder Weston McKennie in the summer, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. The 25-year-old USMNT star has had an impressive year in Serie A this season, having shone across 31 league appearances. The Bianconeri are looking to sign him to a new contract, but it is believed that they could look to move him on if an agreement isn't reached by the end of the season to avoid losing him on a free transfer. McKennie's contract is set to expire in the summer of 2025.

- Palmeiras forward Luis Guilherme is attracting interest from multiple European clubs, reports Fabrizio Romano. Liverpool were previously reported to have made a €20m offer for the 18-year-old, but the latest indicates that the Reds are yet to make their approach, though they could face competition from both Bayern Munich and Arsenal.