Bayern Munich's outgoing manager Thomas Tuchel said on Friday that he is not bothered by a fan petition calling for him to stay at the club, despite the number of signatures reaching over 14,000 since its creation on Tuesday.

Tuchel and Bayern agreed to part ways at the end of the season in February after a run of three defeats. The Bavarian giants also failed to win the Bundesliga title for the first time in 12 attempts, watching on as Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen clinched the championship with five games to spare.

However, since then, Bayern have progressed to the semifinals of the Champions League, ousting Premier League leaders Arsenal. Many fans seem unhappy with the idea of Ralf Rangnick, the coach reported to be the front-runner to land the job.

Austria men's national team coach Rangnick confirmed earlier this week that he had been contacted by Bayern, though refused to commit to taking the job.

The petition, entitled "We want Juppel [Tuchel] and not Rangnick!," has grown rapidly to more than 14,000 signatures.

"With all due respect to candidates like [Aston Villa's Unai] Emery or Rangnick, these coaches can't hold a candle to 'Juppel.'

"Considering that the 'Finale Dahoam' [the Allianz Arena's 2025 hosting of the Champions League final] will take place next season, Bayern Munich should actually be glad to have such an outstanding Champions League coach like TT [Tuchel]."

In his Friday news conference ahead of Bayern's clash with Eintracht Frankfurt, Tuchel said he wasn't focusing on the noise around his job.

"Even though this topic is good for me when they [the fans] wish you to stay, it's not something that is a priority," Tuchel said.

"It isn't allowed to be a priority. In the next 11 days it's only about football, nothing else. Whether it's pleasant or unpleasant, I don't allow myself to be influenced by it.

"Tomorrow we have a test [against Frankfurt] and either we are distracted or we find solutions. Put on ear plugs or headphones and study for the test. That is my task."

Meanwhile, Bayern's honorary president Uli Hoeness said on Friday that the decision on who will be the club's next manager will be made "within a week" in comments reported by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.

The first leg of Bayern's Champions League semifinal against Real Madrid takes place at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday.

