Open Extended Reactions

Austria manager Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that Bayern Munich have approached him regarding their soon-to-be vacant manager role, but added he is not sure if he would take up the opportunity.

The former Manchester United manager, who will guide Austria at this summer's European Championship, said he had informed the country's FA of Bayern's advances.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Thomas Tuchel is set to leave Bayern at the end of the season after a disappointing campaign which has seen them relinquish the Bundesliga after 11 straight title wins, though they are in the semifinals of the Champions League.

"We have a very trusting relationship. My focus is on the Austrian national team," Rangnick told Austrian outlet 90Minuten. "We are completely focused on the European Championships.

"I feel very comfortable here. At the moment there is no reason to deal with it intensively and specifically."

Ralf Rangnick confirmed he has been contacted by Bayern over the manager's role. Photo by Boris Streubel - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Asked when would be the time to think more seriously about taking the Bayern job, Rangnick answered: "The moment Bayern say: We want you. And then I have to ask myself: Do I even want this?

"If I do want to do something different, I will first discuss it with the Austrian FA."

Rangnick took over as Austria coach in April 2022 after finishing a disappointing stint as interim coach at United, which saw them finish sixth in the Premier League with a club record-low 58 points.

As well as United, Rangnick has coached at a number of German clubs, including Schalke, Stuttgart and RB Leipzig.

He has overseen impressive victories over Germany and Italy in his time with the national team, who have been drawn in a group with France, the Netherlands and Poland for this summer's European Championship.