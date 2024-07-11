Open Extended Reactions

João Palhinha has joined Bayern Munich from Premier League side Fulham on a four-year contract.

"This is one of the happiest days of my life," Palhinha said. "I'm now playing for one of the top clubs in Europe. It's a dream come true for me, and I'm very proud of that. I'm looking forward to the atmosphere and the fans at the Allianz Arena. I want to enjoy success with FC Bayern and win titles -- I'll give it my all."

The 28-year-old had come close to signing for Bayern last summer, only for the transfer to break down on deadline day. He signed a contract extension with Fulham until 2028 soon after but Bayern didn't relent in their pursuit of the player and have ultimately secured his services for the next ___ years.

"João Palhinha was highly sought after by FC Bayern even last summer -- and rightly so," Bayern sporting director Max Eberl said. "It was important that we never lost touch. João really wanted to come to Bayern, and we need players like that. He's an important building block for our future.

"He's once again demonstrated his strengths on the big stage at the Euros and brings a lot of experience, having previously played at a Euros and World Cup, and making around 300 appearances in the Portuguese and English leagues. He will give us greater stability in the centre."

João Palhinha has signed for Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

The midfielder, who made 39 appearances in all competitions for Fulham last season, is Vincent Kompany's second big-name signing since being named Bayern boss last month, with Michael Olise's move to the Bavarian giant confirmed on Sunday.

Japan defender Hiroki Ito joined in June on a four-year contract in what was the first new signing of the Kompany era.

Since signing for Fulham from Sporting CP in 2022, Palhinha has been one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League. His performances have seen Fulham comfortably avoid relegation in each of his two seasons at the club, with 10th and 13th place finishes respectively.

Palhinha was part of Portugal's squad that reached the quarterfinals of Euro 2024 before being eliminated by France on penalties.