Transfer Talk: Chelsea, Liverpool lead race for Adeyemi

The summer transfer window is open across Europe, and there is plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Chelsea, Liverpool linked with Adeyemi

Chelsea, Liverpool, AC Milan and Juventus are all interested in signing Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi, according to Sky Sports Deutschland.

Even before Dortmund's UEFA Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid, the 22-year-old has been considered somebody whom the Bundesliga club could let go this summer.

That isn't because they're unhappy with Adeyemi, but his season was seen as too inconsistent, which has resulted in the club being willing to consider any offers worth over €30 million.

Even though there is interest from Chelsea, Liverpool, AC Milan and Juventus, there has not been anything concrete from any of those clubs so far.

Adeyemi has represented Germany's national team but wasn't selected for the UEFA European Championship, and the winger recently parted ways with his agent.

Talks are currently ongoing with several agencies about who will represent him and there should be clarity regarding that situation soon. Adeyemi made 34 appearances across all competitions last term, recording five goals and two assists.

Clubs in England and Italy are reportedly linked in signing Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi this summer. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Arsenal and Manchester United are both on high alert with Marc Guéhi set to reject a new contract offer from Crystal Palace, reports The Sun. Palace had been hoping to keep the 23-year-old with Michael Olise joining Bayern Munich and Eberechi Eze having a £60m release clause that Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City are willing to trigger, but they could be forced to let him leave.

- Paris Saint-Germain have Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich and Benfica's João Neves on their shortlist of midfield options, reports Fabrizio Romano, who adds that signing both players could be an option rather than them being alternatives to each other. Even so, signing Kimmich could be easier than bringing in Neves due to Benfica wanting €120m for the 19-year-old.

- Genoa want €30m for Albert Gudmundsson with Fiorentina and Internazionale both competing to sign the forward, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport. La Viola's initial offer of €20m was seen as insufficient, while Inter will need to sort out the futures of Marko Arnautovic and Joaquín Correa before making a move for the 27-year-old.

- Manchester United are pushing to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte, reports Le 10 Sport, which adds that the proposal for the 23-year-old will be €45m. Talks are advanced and the Red Devils believe that they can close the deal, even though there has also been interest from Barcelona and Manchester City. It has also been reported by Fabrizio Romano that the Red Devils haven't yet decided whether to sign Sofyan Amrabat following the expiration of the midfielder's loan from Fiorentina, who are awaiting that decision.

- Tottenham Hotspur are exploring a player-plus-cash deal for Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey that would see Giovani Lo Celso move to Villa Park, reports Sky Sports. Spurs have a long-held interest in the 23-year-old and consider the midfield as a priority position to improve. They also want a versatile forward and are looking at Lille's Jonathan David, Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pedro Neto and RB Leipzig's Loïs Openda.