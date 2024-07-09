Open Extended Reactions

Craig Bellamy has been named coach of the Wales men's national team until 2028, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) said on Tuesday.

Bellamy spent the past two seasons as an assistant to Vincent Kompany at Burnley but has now joined Wales after Kompany's shock move to Bayern Munich was confirmed in May.

Bellamy said of his appointment: "It's an incredible honour for me to be given the opportunity to lead my country and it's the proudest moment of my career. It was always my ultimate dream to become the Cymru head coach and I am ready for the challenge.

"I will give my full commitment to develop this team and I am passionate to bring continued success into Welsh football. I can't wait to get started with our Nations League games in September."

Craig Bellamy had been working as an assistant coach at Burnley since 2022. Richard Sellers/PA Images via Getty Images

Bellamy's first official game in charge comes against Turkey in the UEFA Nations League in Cardiff on Sept. 6.

Dr. David Adams, FAW's chief football officer, said: "I am absolutely delighted to announce Craig as our new head coach. We undertook a thorough recruitment process for the new men's national team head coach and Craig was identified as the standout candidate.

"We are all looking forward to the Nations League games and working with Craig to deliver success for Welsh Football."

Bellamy played 78 times for Wales in during his playing career, scoring 19 goals between 1998 and 2014.

At club level, he enjoyed spells at Newcastle United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Blackburn Rovers.

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.