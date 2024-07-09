Check out the biggest stats as James Rodriguez and Colombia take on Uruguay in the Copa América semifinals (1:00)

Uruguay vs. Colombia preview: Will James & Co. reach the final? (1:00)

Open Extended Reactions

Uruguay defender Ronald Araújo will miss the remainder of the Copa América after suffering a muscle injury in the quarterfinals, the country's FA (AUF) said on Tuesday.

Araujo suffered an injury to the back of his left thigh during the first half of Uruguay's 0-0 draw with Brazil, with Atletico Madrid's Jose Maria Gimenez replacing him before his side won on penalties.

"After the studies carried out, it was confirmed that it was a muscular injury," the AUF said of the Barcelona centre back.

Ronald Araújo was in obvious distress after suffering an injury against Brazil. Candice Ward/Getty Images

The AUF did not give further details on Araújo's recovery time, but Spanish media reports said he could be sidelined for up to two months.

Uruguay face Colombia on Wednesday at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium for a place in the final of the tournament.