Transfer Talk: Man Utd weighing up Toney, Calvert-Lewin moves

The summer transfer window is open across Europe, and there is plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man Utd tracking Toney, Calvert-Lewin

Manchester United are weighing up approaches for Brentford striker Ivan Toney and Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, according to the Athletic.

Talks are reported to have been held by the Old Trafford hierarchy as they continue to identify reinforcements for manager Erik ten Hag's squad, and it is believed that they could land one of the England internationals due to their respective contract situations.

Toney, 28, entered the final year of his deal this month, and while the Bees have been looking for an offer worth £60 million, the Red Devils plan to negotiate a move closer to £40m.

Meanwhile, Calvert-Lewin could leave Goodison Park as the Toffees look to handle their current financial situation, and it is thought that an offer worth £30m would be enough to secure the 27-year-old's signature.

Both stars are seen as options that could provide support for current starter Rasmus Højlund, and alternatives to Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee, with United still yet to activate the former Bayern Munich striker's €40m release clause.

Ivan Toney and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are both on the radar of Manchester United, according to reports. Rene Nijhuis/MB Media | Visionhaus/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester City have made the decision to part ways with wing-back João Cancelo, according to Calciomercato. The Citizens are reported to have offered the 30-year-old to both Juventus and Internazionale, with the Premier League side looking to move him on permanently. Cancelo made 32 appearances on loan at Barcelona in LALIGA last season, but the Blaugrana aren't in the position to make him a permanent offer.

- Atletico Madrid and Spain international striker Álvaro Morata is "tempted" by a move to AC Milan, according to Calciomercato's Daniele Longo. The Serie A club are confident of persuading the 31-year-old to make the switch to the San Siro and have already prepared a four-year contract. Morata captained Spain to the final of the European Championship on Tuesday, helping his side to a 2-1 win over France in the semis.

- The representatives of Juventus winger Federico Chiesa have offered his services to clubs in the Premier League, reports TeamTalk. The Bianconeri are believed to be keen to move the 26-year-old on this summer and, while he has already received offers from Napoli and AS Roma, it looks as though he is exploring a move abroad.

- Talks are ongoing between Aston Villa and West Ham United over a move for forward Jhon Durán, reports Fabrizio Romano. West Ham's most recent offer is reported to be worth £35m for the 20-year-old, who they have already reached an agreement with over personal terms. Duran scored five goals in 23 Premier League appearances last season, with 20 of those coming from the bench.

- Fenerbahce are looking at a move for Al Ahli winger Allan Saint-Maximin, says Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. Negotiations are said to be ongoing after new Sarı Kanaryalar manager Jose Mourinho identified him as a key option, and a deal could be possible with the 27-year-old keen on making the switch to the Turkish Super Lig.