Gareth Southgate sidestepped questions about his future as England boss following his side's 2-1 defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday.

In an engrossing encounter, Spain took the lead early in the second half through a fine Nico Williams goal from inside the box before substitute Cole Palmer drew England level with a stunning strike from distance. With the game looking poised for extra-time, Spain regained the lead through Mikel Oyarzabal's close-range finish in the 86th minute to seal a fourth Euros title in their history.

"I don't think now is a time to make a decision like that. I'm going to talk the right people and yeah, it's just not for now," Southgate said in his post-match interview when asked about his future.

The result in Berlin means Southgate has now tasted defeat in his second successive Euros final as England manager, following their loss to Italy on penalties three years ago.

"Devastated for everybody really, the players have been incredible. So proud of what they've done but we've just fallen a little bit short," Southgate said.

"We had a little bit of momentum in the game at that point. Big chance in the end to equalise as well. But probably in the 90 minutes, I'm not sure we did quite enough," he added.

Along with the two Euros finals, Southgate also led England to the semifinal of the 2018 World Cup and the quarterfinal of the 2022 World Cup. Prior to his appointment in 2016, England's previous best finish at a tournament had been at Euro 96, where they reached the semifinal.

However, Southgate has divided opinion for his defensive style of play despite the attacking talent at his disposal. The criticism has increased during Euro 2024 with the 53-year-old having beer cups thrown at him following England's goalless draw against Slovenia in the group stage.

"That's not for now, that's Gareth's decision, he'll go away and take time on that," Harry Kane said in his post-match interview when asked about Southgate's future.

"But, it's disappointing that we couldn't win it for him. We wanted so badly to win it for him. So, we'll see."

Meanwhile, former England striker Alan Shearer said he expects the final to be Southgate's last game in charge of England.

"I suspect it will be Southgate's last game. From where he took over and where they are now. There will be great disappointment at home," he told BBC Sport.

"Yes, we could have played more attacking football but they have got to the final. But when you are here, you have got to get over the line. The reality is he got us to a final three years ago and got us to a final here, and hasn't won. That will hurt him and maybe he will think it's time for someone else."