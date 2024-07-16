Cavan Sullivan talks to the media after the 14-year-old signed the largest homegrown contract in Major League Soccer history with the Philadelphia Union. (1:40)

Open Extended Reactions

The Philadelphia Union named 14-year-old Cavan Sullivan in its first-team squad for Wednesday's match against the New England Revolution, putting him in position to break a longstanding MLS record held by Freddy Adu.

Sullivan, who will be 14 years, 293 days old on Wednesday, can become the youngest player ever to feature for a MLS side, a mark held by Adu since he appeared for D.C. United against the San Jose Earthquakes on April 3, 2004, at the age of 14 years, 307 days old.

According to Union coach Jim Curtin, Sullivan won't be there just to make up the numbers in a team missing two key players on Olympics duty for the U.S., it's a spot he deserves after scoring in each of his last two games for Union II, Philadelphia's reserve team.

"Tomorrow he will be in the 20 because he's earned it," Curtin said on Tuesday. "If you look at his performances in the Union II games and the goals that he scored.

"We are missing a few guys, obviously that goes his way when you have [Jack] McGlynn and [Nathan] Harriel away as well, but Cavan's earned the right to be in the 20 if you just go through the numbers and he'll get that opportunity now."

Sullivan signed the largest homegrown contract in Major League Soccer history on May 9, in a deal that stipulates the American phenom will transfer to English Premier League power Manchester City after he turns 18.

He has made five starts for Union II so far this season.

The Philadelphia Union's Cavan Sullivan signed the largest homegrown contract in MLS history on May 9. Getty Images

"The next step is working hard to get your first minutes," Curtin added. "Sometimes that might be one minute, that might be 15 minutes, that might be 90 minutes, but I think Cavan understands that and recognizes that."

At his signing, Sullivan was asked about Adu's record and he said: "I think it would be cool to obviously have my first record, but it doesn't really matter to me if I beat it or not. I mean, everyone's on their own journey. It's not really where you start, it's about where you finish."

Philadelphia was not authorized to discuss details about the built-in transfer to Man City, but Sullivan confirmed to ESPN in May that Man City's involvement contributed to his decision to sign with his hometown club. His older brother, Quinn, 20, has been a first-team player since 2021.

"I've always wanted to start my career here because this is my home and I've always been on the sidelines of Quinn's games and I've been in and around the facility when my uncle worked here," Sullivan told ESPN. "So, I've always been inspired and to play in front of this culture, and these fans are special.

"But I also think the collaboration between the Union and the City Group was -- I think that did it for me. I always watch Man City. They're like every kid's dream team. For [Philadelphia and Man City] to come together and agree on something -- I sat with my family and my agents and we decided that it was the best plan."

Union goalkeeper Andre Blake will also be back in the team for Curtin's struggling side, after being out since suffering a knee injury on April 27 and undergoing surgery to repair meniscus damage. It's unknown whether or not Blake will start in goal.

Philadelphia fell into disarray following a 3-0-3 start and are 1-10-6 over their past 17 matches. That includes a current 10-match winless stretch (0-6-4) following a 3-0 road win over the Revolution on May 18.

If Sullivan does not play Wednesday, he'll still have a chance to break Adu's record on Saturday should he remain in the Union first team for its match against Nashville on Saturday.