Andrea Agnelli was Juventus chairman between 2010 and 2023. Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

Rome prosecutors have requested that Juventus' former Chairman Andrea Agnelli and other ex-executives of Italy's most successful football club face trial over allegations of false accounting during their tenure, judicial sources said.

Agnelli and other defendants including former vice-chairman and Ballon d'Or winner Pavel Nedved would face various charges including stock manipulation, obstruction of supervision and false invoicing, the sources said.

A lawyer for Agnelli, who was Juve's chairman from 2010 to 2022, was not immediately available to comment. Juventus declined to comment.

A judge will have to evaluate the prosecutors' request and decide whether to let a trial go ahead or dismiss the case. A date for a hearing on the issue has yet to be scheduled.

Juventus have repeatedly denied wrongdoing and said their accounting is in line with industry standards.

The club was docked 10 points in the 2023 Serie A season after a ruling by an Italian soccer court in a case centred on the their transfer dealings.

In March of the same year, a Turin judge started to examine whether Agnelli, 11 other people and the club should face trial, but Italy's Supreme Court shifted the case from the club's home city to Rome at the request of defence lawyers.