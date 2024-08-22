Open Extended Reactions

While the Saudi Pro League is best known for its four biggest clubs, who have been the primary beneficiaries of the massive recent investment that has allowed to capture some of world's football's biggest names, one club managed to disrupt the established order last season.

Although it would not have come as any surprise when Al Hilal claimed a record-extending 19th title, or that they would be most closely followed by Al Nassr and Al Ahli, fourth spot featured a surprise in Al Taawoun -- instead of usual suspects Al Ittihad.

The Buraidah-based outfit had only once before finished higher -- third in 2018-19 -- and will this term return to continental competition -- in the form of the new AFC Champions League Two -- for only the fourth time in their history.

Al Taawoun's biggest result came towards the start of the season when they pulled off an almighty 2-0 upset over Al Nassr, while they drew both their meetings with Al Ittihad.

Amid the influx of noteworthy stars moving to Saudi Arabia, the biggest name that Al Taawoun landed was Musa Barrow, who -- even before the age of 25 -- was already an established player in Serie A with both Atalanta and Bologna.

Having been part of a team that exceeded expectations last season, Barrow is looking forward to raising even more eyebrows in 2024-25.

"Last season was a great test for us. It proved we can compete with any team," said the Gambia international.

"This season is going to be a new challenge and we know it's not going to be easy because we have four competitions to play, starting with the Super Cup, the King's Cup, the ACL (AFC Champions League Two) and the league.

"We're (aware) it's not going.

"I think this season, with all of the new teams and also the bigger teams, every game is going to be a tough game (but) we're going to surprise them like we did last season.

"We're looking forward to it. It's going to be tough but hard work pays off, so we're ready for that."

After parting ways with Péricles Chamusca at the end of last term, Al Taawoun have a new man at the helm in Argentine Rodolfo Arruabarrena -- who was formerly coach of Boca Juniors and was last in charge of the United Arab Emirates national team.

Barrow revealed how the team were already adjusting to their new tactician as he sets his sights on greater success over the next season.

"I'm getting to know him (Arruabarrena) more -- as a person (and) as a coach. It's important for us," he added.

"Every coach has their own philosophy so we're trying to adapt to the play he wants. I hope we deliver the things that he is implementing for the team.

"My personal goal is just to do better than last season and help Al Taawoun to reach the highest level of the league. (And) maybe win some trophies, inshallah (God willing)."