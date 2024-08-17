Open Extended Reactions

Cristiano Ronaldo missed out on a first trophy of the new season as his Al Nassr side were thrashed 4-1 by Al Hilal in the final of the Saudi Super Cup on Saturday.

Ronaldo, starting his third season with the Saudi Pro League club, had put Al Nassr in front at half-time with a 44th-minute goal in Abha. The 39-year-old found the net with a side-foot finish from 6 yards following a cutback from the left.

But it was all one-way traffic in the second half as Al Hilal's Serbian duo made the difference. Midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic struck first, 10 minutes after the restart, to bring Al Hilal level.

Cristiano Ronaldo's goal wasn't enough for Al Nassr in the Saudi Super Cup final. Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Former Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic then finished up where he left off in an impressive debut campaign at Al Hilal last year with a quickfire double in the 63rd and 69th minutes to put his side comfortably in front.

Brazilian forward Malcom then sealed the win for Al Hilal with a fourth goal in the 72nd minute.

It was a familiar story for Ronaldo and Al Nassr, who were beaten to the Saudi Pro League title and the Saudi King's Cup by Al Hilal last season.

The new Saudi Pro League season will begin on Thursday, when Al Nassr hosts Al Raed.