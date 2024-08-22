Rob Dawson breaks down why İlkay Gündoğan rejoining Manchester City would be perfect for him and the club. (2:42)

Al Hilal have turned their attention to Manchester City full-back João Cancelo after being told Kyle Walker will not be allowed to leave the club this summer, a source has told ESPN.

The Saudi Pro League side are hopeful of tempting Cancelo with the offer of a three-year contract worth around £15 million per season.

The Portugal international is available after spending the last 18 months on loan. City boss Pep Guardiola suggested Cancelo could be reintegrated into the squad after returning to training in Manchester this summer, but he was left out for both the Community Shield victory over Manchester United and the opening game of the Premier League campaign against Chelsea.

Barcelona, where Cancelo spent last season on loan, have maintained an interest throughout the transfer window but their precarious financial position has meant they have been unable to get a deal over the line.

Al Hilal have stepped up their interest in Cancelo after being told Walker will not be allowed to leave City before the deadline. The SPL side initially drew up a three-man shortlist including Walker, Cancelo and Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong.

Cancelo hasn't played for City since January 2023 when he made a shock loan move to Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga side decided against making the move permanent the following summer and Cancelo instead joined Barcelona, again on loan.

He made 42 appearances last season and despite interest in re-signing the 30-year-old, Barcelona now look to have lost out to Al Hilal.

Meanwhile, City are expected to announce the return of Ilkay Gündogan on Thursday. The midfielder has agreed a one-year deal with the option of another season after leaving Barcelona by mutual consent.