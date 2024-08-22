Gab & Juls discuss Cristiano Ronaldo's YouTube account becoming the fastest channel to hit one million subscribers. (2:02)

Cristiano Ronaldo launched his YouTube channel on Wednesday, with millions of subscribers signing up within hours.

The Portugal international uploaded 19 videos on his 'UR Cristiano' channel that features content of himself and his family.

"The wait is over. My @YouTube channel is finally here! SIUUUbscribe and join me on this new journey," Ronaldo posted on Instagram.

It was an immediate hit. Within 90 minutes, the Al Nassr forward had broken the world record by becoming the fastest channel to hit 1 million subscribers. He now has 15.4 million and counting.

Ronaldo, 39, posted a video on Instagram showing his children a gold "play button" plaque that was given to him from YouTube for surpassing 1 million subscribers.

He wrote: "A present for my family ❤️ Thank you to all the SIUUUbscribers!"

While Ronaldo quickly surpassed eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and Argentina captain Lionel Messi's subscriber count of 2.31 million, he still has a long way to reach Mr. Beast, the top-subscribed YouTuber with 331 million.

It's not the first the former Real Madrid and Manchester United start has set records on social media.

Ronaldo has 170 million followers on Facebook, 112.6 million on X and a whopping 636 million on Instagram.