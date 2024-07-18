Open Extended Reactions

World Cup winner Irene Guerrero has left Manchester United after only one season to join Liga MX side América Femenil on a permanent deal, the clubs confirmed Thursday.

The Spain midfielder joined Marc Skinner's side from Atletico Madrid following La Roja's victorious World Cup campaign in 2023. She made her debut against Everton in October but suffered a knee injury soon after, ruling her out of the early part of United's Women's Super League (WSL) campaign.

The 27-year-old struggled to break into Skinner's side after returning from injury, limiting her to only seven appearances in total with no starts. She made three WSL appearances off the bench.

"Not having the opportunity to show what I am capable of, despite working hard and being professional every day, taught me to help my teammates from another perspective," Guerrero wrote in a post on 'X'.

"It is sad to have to part ways, but I feel it is a necessary change both professionally and sportively to enjoy what I am passionate about once again."

United finished the league in fifth, their lowest finish since they won promotion to the WSL in 2019.

Last month the club announced the departure of Guerrero's national teammate Lucia Garica, who has also moved to Mexico, joining reigning champions Monterrey.

England goalkeeper Mary Earps and captain Katie Zelem have also left the club, with the former joining Paris Saint-Germain in France.