The summer transfer window is open! Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Chelsea look to add Wahi to attacking options

Chelsea are looking for attacking reinforcements, and L'Equipe report they're interested in signing French forward Elye Wahi from Ligue 1 side Lens.

The 21-year-old snubbed Chelsea last summer after leaving Montpellier to stay in France for £29m, but it's believed he could be open to a move this time around.

Wahi scored nine goals and registered three assists for Lens last season, to add to the 19 he netted for Montpellier a year earlier. His impressive tally in 2022-23 was more than Lionel Messi registered for Paris Saint-Germain in the same season.

Wahi is considered a calculated risk by Chelsea: a prospect with huge potential but without the large transfer fee that comes with a proven player.

Chelsea, who have also been linked with Victor Osimhen, are now looking to see what sort of figure it would take to persuade Lens to let him leave.

Elye Wahi has represented France at the U21 level and, after stints with Lens and Montpellier, he has attracted interest from Chelsea. JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/AFP via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Paris Saint-Germain are looking to sign midfielder João Neves from Benfica, according to Mundo Deportivo. The French champions consider Neves their top priority of the window this summer and have reportedly been in talks over a €70m bid for the 19-year-old. They believe the Portuguese international, who featured twice in the group stages for Portugal at Euro 2024, could form a solid partnership alongside Vitinha.

- Scott McTominay is at the centre of a three-way transfer tussle, with Fulham said to be leading the chase and readying a second bid to fend off Tottenham Hotspur and Galatasaray. That's according to Sky Sports, which believes the Cottagers will increase their initial bid of £17m, which was turned down by Manchester United earlier this summer. McTominay, 27, is considered by Fulham to be the perfect replacement for the outgoing Palhinha, who has joined Bayern Munich.

- West Ham United are looking to bring former Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kanté back to English football from Al-Ittihad, according to the Guardian. Negotiations have started between the two clubs, with the 33-year-old Frenchman said to be open to a return to London. Kante, who played for France at Euro 2024, has spent one season in Saudi Arabia, and the Hammers would need to part with £20m to land their man.

- Fresh from the addition of Savinho from Troyes earlier on Thursday, Manchester City are also said to be closing in on Spanish star Dani Olmo, according to Football Insider. The 26-year-old midfielder who starred in Spain's 2-1 win against England, clearing off the line Declan Rice's goal-bound header with three minutes left to play, is open to a move away from current club RB Leipzig. Barcelona and Bayern Munich are also keen on Olmo, who's release clause of £51m expired earlier this week.

- Fiorentina will have to part with €25m if they're to land American midfielder Johnny Cardoso from Real Betis, according to Mundo Deportivo. The 22-year-old is now on holiday following his brief Copa America with the U.S. men's national team, and though the Italian side are hopeful of adding the US international to their ranks, no formal offer has been submitted. Cardoso joined Betis for just €6m six months ago, and he has since become an integral player for Manuel Pellegrini.