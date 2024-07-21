Julien Laurens reveals how Manuel Ugarte could fit in at Man United if he leaves PSG. (1:58)

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said they are on the front foot in the transfer market thanks to the club's leadership making quick and decisive moves to secure new players following the signings of Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee.

Since British billionaire and INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe took control of football operations at Old Trafford after acquiring a 25% stake in February, United has not only witnessed a new hierarchy but also benefited from new ideas.

United signed French defender Yoro on a five-year contract for a fee of €62 million ($67m) on Thursday, the 18-year-old had been pursued by several top European clubs prior to his move to Manchester, including Real Madrid.

Another crucial signing was striker Zirkzee, who had an excellent season with the Serie A club Bologna last season and played for Netherlands in the European Championship. United paid €42.5m ($46.2m) for the 23-year-old for a five-year deal.

"It is very good that we are also there on the front foot, we are very proactive," Ten Hag said on Saturday. "So, [the] leadership is doing a great job in this moment and that's how we want to act as United."

Manchester United signed Leny Yoro from Lille. Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images

"We are highly ambitious and you have to be on the front foot and be ready for the season. The earlier you get your players in then [the faster] you can work on your team."

Yoro made a strong impression in his United debut during their 2-0 pre-season friendly win over Scottish side Rangers on Saturday, while Zirkzee, who has been given time off after the European Championship, is expected to join the squad in August.