Javier Aguirre has been named head coach of Mexico for a third time and will have former captain Rafael Marquez as his assistant, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) announced on Monday.

ESPN reported over the weekend that Aguirre would be taking the job and lead the team for two years through the 2026 World Cup, before leaving Marquez in charge ahead of preparations for 2030. Marquez recently terminated his contract as Barcelona B manager in order to join Mexico.

"Javier has a strong track record, with experience and undisputed leadership in team management, while Rafa has great skill in talent development," the FMF said in a statement.

The 65-year-old Aguirre, who takes over after Jaime Lozano left the team, led Mexico to the round of 16 in the 2002 and 2010 World Cups. Mexico was knocked out in that round at every World Cup between 1994 and 2018, then was eliminated in the group stage in 2022.

After a dismal group stage exit in this summer's Copa América, Lozano parted ways with the national team earlier this month. Following the Copa, Lozano, who had a record of 10W-4D-7L with Mexico, turned down a demotion that would have let him stay on as an assistant.

"Jaime Lozano was offered, along with his coaching staff, a contract until 2030, in which during 2024-2026 they will accompany a more experienced head coach towards our World Cup, and later it would be Jaime himself who would retake the reins of head coach in the 2026-2030 process," the FMF said earlier this month.

The first order of business for Aguirre and Marquez will be to prepare for Mexico's upcoming U.S.-based friendlies against New Zealand on Sept. 7 (at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California) and Canada on Sept. 10 (at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas).

The Mexico City-born manager recently closed out a two-year run as coach of Mallorca in Spain, where he made headlines with a Cinderella run to the final of the 2023-24 Copa del Rey. He also coached the national teams of Japan and Egypt.

Marquez, widely recognized as one of the greatest players in Mexico's history, took part in five World Cups (2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2018). After retiring, the El Tri legend began coaching Alcala at the youth level in 2020 and Barcelona B in 2022.

As a player, Marquez won four league titles and two Champions League crowns with Barcelona.