Rafa Márquez and the Mexican Football Federation are finalising details for the Barcelona B coach to become Javier Aguirre's assistant with the Mexico national team, sources told ESPN.

The 45-year-old would serve as Aguirre's assistant for the first two years of the contract before succeeding him as head coach after the 2026 World Cup.

He had previously been a candidate to become the head coach of the Barcelona first-team prior to Xavi's exit U-turn in April.

Sources told ESPN that a six-year deal with Mexico is "very close" to being finalised and that Barcelona are aware of the situation.

Márquez had informed the Catalan club a few days ago that he was going to consider Mexico's proposal despite having recently committed to Barcelona B until June 2025.

The former Mexico international had other proposals but decided to renew his contract at Barcelona in June following a season in which he came close to clinching promotion to the second division.

Sources told ESPN that Aguirre wants people on his staff who understand his management style and considers Márquez to be the ideal person to replace him after 2026.

Aguirre will also be joined in Mexico by Toni Amor, his former assistant at Mallorca, and is now looking for a goalkeeping coach to complete his staff.