Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman criticised Barcelona for rushing Frenkie de Jong back from injury, which ultimately led to the midfielder missing this summer's European Championship with his country.

De Jong, 27, was named in the Oranje's squad for Euro 2024 but was forced to withdraw before the finals began after failing to recover from an ankle problem picked up in Barça's defeat to Real Madrid in April.

It was the third ankle injury the Dutchman suffered last season and Koeman says Barça rushed him back for the Champions League games against Paris Saint-Germain when he was not fully fit.

"Frenkie played big games when he wasn't ready to play," Koeman told reporters at an event on Friday.

"He didn't have match rhythm or even the training sessions to play the games against PSG. On one hand, I understand it, because it was an important moment of the season for Barça, but in the end it's not been good for Frenkie."

De Jong returned for preseason training at Barça last week, although it remains unclear when he will be fit to return again, although he should be fine for the LaLiga opener against Valencia on Aug. 17.

The initial expectation, though, was that he would be able to play some part in Euro 2024, with Koeman suggesting the injury is more serious than has been let on.

"Of course I speak with him, we know each other well, he's worried about his injury," the Dutch boss added.

"Before the Euros, we hoped he would be OK. We knew he wouldn't make the first game, but we had hope, but it wasn't to be.

"He has a significant injury and we have to wait and see how it goes. I wish him luck and a speedy recovery, but he is still not ready to play."

Without De Jong, the Netherlands reached the semifinals in Germany, losing 2-1 to England.

The Oranje are next in action in September, when they play Bosnia and Herzegovina and Germany in the UEFA Nations League.

Barça, meanwhile, head to the United States next week for games against Manchester City, Real Madrid and AC Milan as they step up preparations for the 2024-'25 campaign under new coach Hansi Flick.