The dust has barely settled on Euro 2024 and the Copa América but the 2024-25 European club football season is almost upon us.

The stars of Europe's biggest clubs have only just embarked on their summer holidays after being in Germany and the United States, but you can bet their bosses already have their minds firmly fixed on their return-to-action dates. Most teams began their preseason training camps at the start of July, largely without their international stars, and now many will be crisscrossing the globe on money-spinning preseason tours of North America and Asia.

So, now that we're ready to open the door on the 2024-25 season, what are the champions of Europe's Big Five leagues -- Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayer Leverkusen, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain -- and the rest of the biggest clubs on the continent, working toward over the summer, and where and when will their preseason preparations take place? ESPN's writers have broken down teams' offseason priorities and detailed their preseason friendly schedules.

Manchester United players, including Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jadon Sancho and Casemiro, are put through their paces. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

This summer, Arsenal's main priority is to extend Mikel Arteta's contract. The Spanish manager has only a year left on his contract, and considering the job he and the club have done together in the past two seasons, pushing Manchester City all the way in the Premier league title races, agreeing fresh terms is vital for the club. Both parties want to continue together, so the agreement shouldn't be too difficult to find.

After securing most key players in the squad on long-term contracts, the Gunners, led by sporting director Edu, will not make many changes to the team, but could add a signee or two if they find an exit for some of their lesser-used players. The idea would be to bring in even more depth to allow Arteta & Co. to compete both domestically and in Europe -- and go all the way this time.

The team's progression in the past 2½ years has been impressive. The aim is to keep improving again next season with another year's worth of experience for the second-youngest squad in the English top flight. -- Julien Laurens

- July 24: AFC Bournemouth; Los Angeles

- July 27: Manchester United; Los Angeles

- July 31: Liverpool; Philadelphia

- Aug. 7: Bayer Leverkusen; Emirates

- Aug. 11: Lyon; Emirates

Chelsea will want to build on the momentum created at the end of last season, when they won their last five games to clinch a place in Europe. Mauricio Pochettino's departure was a surprise given Chelsea's late-season form, and there will be something of a reset under the new manager, Enzo Maresca, but the overall aim will be to build on that their sixth-place finish.

As such, the preseason will be vital for the club to build a cohesive squad and mould a group that has, at times, appeared to be thrown together by Todd Boehly. Chelsea have profit and sustainability rules (PSR) concerns, so there are likely to be some creative departures over the summer, but there will be additions too, with a focus on increasing goals to help ease the burden on Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku.

Chelsea will hope they can get their new signees in early and have the whole squad together in the United States. They started last season on the back foot after winning just one of their first six league games, and they need to be sharper in the early going this time around if they're to credibly challenge for the Champions League places. -- Rob Dawson

- July 24: Wrexham; Santa Clara, California

- July 27: Celtic; South Bend, Indiana

- July 31: Club América; Atlanta

- Aug. 3: Manchester City; Columbus, Ohio

- Aug. 6: Real Madrid; Charlotte, North Carolina

- Aug. 11: Internazionale; Stamford Bridge

Liverpool

Liverpool's priority this summer is to make sure the transition from Jürgen Klopp to Arne Slot is as smooth as possible. It won't be easy for Slot to follow one of the greatest-ever Liverpool managers, but it's vital that he gets off to a positive start.

David Moyes had a disastrous summer after taking over from Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, and never recovered. Recruitment was scattergun and the summer tour was chaotic, leading United's senior players to question the appointment very early on. Moyes never recovered and was sacked the following April. The Anfield outfit needs to ensure that it doesn't make similar miscalculations.

In the transfer window, Liverpool will be looking to bolster their defence over the summer and add a reliable goal scorer. The main focus for Slot, though, will be to get key players to buy into what he is trying to do. Naturally, these preseason games in the U.S. will be the first chance for the Dutchman to get across his vision and show that his methods can work.

Captain Virgil van Dijk will help shepherd Liverpool into the Arne Slot era this summer. Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

If Slot can get the likes of Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk onside then that will be a huge step in the right direction. Following Klopp will be a daunting task, but a hot start would certainly help. -- Dawson

- July 26: Real Betis; Pittsburgh

- July 31: Arsenal; Philadelphia

- Aug. 3: Manchester United; Columbia, South Carolina

- Aug. 11: Sevilla, Anfield

Manchester City

Manchester City will use the summer to put themselves in position to win an unprecedented fifth straight Premier League title. After winning the trophy in six of the past seven seasons, including the past four in a row, they know what they're doing. City have shown in the past that they can deal with key players leaving, and they'll back themselves to do it again.

As usual, money will be made available to strengthen the squad, and although there's not much wrong with Pep Guardiola's starting XI, he will want more depth in some areas ahead of another campaign challenging in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

City will also want to know what Guardiola's plan is for his future. He has a contract at the Etihad Stadium until 2025, and if he's not going to sign a new deal, club bosses will want as much warning as possible so they can begin making a succession plan. City would like Guardiola to sign an extension, but there is an acceptance that he has already stayed in Manchester longer than he planned and that, after a golden era of success, he might be running out of motivation to remain in club football. -- Dawson